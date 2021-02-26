Xbox Makes Diablo, Nickelodeon Games Free to Play for the Weekend

✖

Xbox is making two games free-to-play for the weekend, and the pair of titles couldn’t be more different from one another this time. One of them is Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, a game about fighting the forces of Hell itself, and the other is Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, a game where SpongeBob SquarePants and Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender race against other iconic Nickelodeon characters. Both games will be available to play for free from now until February 28th so long as you have either an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The first of the two free games, Diablo III, should be pretty well known by now even if you’ve only dabbled in it before. It’s the latest Diablo release from Blizzard Entertainment – though we know all too well by now that there are more on the way – and it’s been going strong for years with new updates, seasons, and other releases to keep players busy. Even if you’re not familiar with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, you can easily infer what you need to know about the game from the title alone. Take your favorite Nickelodeon character and strap them into a kart to race against others and you’re in business.

Just as we see in pretty much every Free Play Days weekend, the free games available over the next few days have been discounted for a limited time. You can find both of those reduced prices as well as more detailed descriptions of the game below.

Diablo III Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Eternal Collection at 67% off: $19.80

“Generations of gamers have battled the demonic hordes of Diablo, and now it’s your turn to take part in the action-RPG legacy. This Eternal Collection features Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls expansion set and the Rise of the Necromancer pack—all together in one definitive volume. Prepare yourself, mortal hero. The hellgates are opening.”

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Standard Edition at 50% off: $20.00

“Nickelodeon Kart Racers is back and we’re kicking it into overdrive! In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can select from 30 playable racers and 70 team members to assemble your ultimate pit crew. Choose your favorites from Nickelodeon’s hall of fame, including JoJo Siwa, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the babies from Rugrats, the cool kids from Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, Lincoln Loud and his sisters, and more!”

Both Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix will be free-to-play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from now until February 28th.