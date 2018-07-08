New Xbox Elite Controller 2 Details Leaked

We already know a new Xbox One Elite Controller exists thanks to a leak earlier this year, but that’s about all we know. However, a new leak has further fleshed out the details department, at least a little bit.

According to said new leak, the Xbox One Elite Controller 2 will be more a case of refinement than reinventing the wheel, which makes sense, because after all, the first controller was pretty jam-packed with bells and whistles (that’s part of the reason it was so popular).

Codenamed Spider, the Elite Controller 2 will iterate on what the first controller offered, with adding a USB-C charging port, a charging dock with an Apple MagSafe-ish locking mechanism, and tension control for the joysticks. The latter will allow players to reconfigure and mess around with the resistance of each analog stick in order to get the exact feedback they want.

Further, the new controller will expand on the trigger lock, boasting a three stage trigger lock opposed to the two the OG Elite Controller possessed.

As always, it’s best to take all unofficial reports (this one from Windows Central) with a grain of salt. Even if all of the information is correct, these type of things are subject to change over time. So, until Microsoft comes out an unveils this bad boy, don’t get too married to any specific aspect. Though, it is worth pointing out, that the aforementioned outlet does have a history of leaking Microsoft product-related information.

Interestingly, the report doesn’t mention Bluetooth connectivity for the PC, a feature assumed to be coming with the second controller after many were upset the first didn’t have it. This isn’t to say it won’t be featured with the controller, because this report is likely not exhaustive.

At the moment of writing this, an Xbox One Elite Controller 2 has yet to be officially announced. Further, salient details like price-point, release date, etc., have yet to leak. For now, all we can do is speculate and try to piece together different unofficial reports.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not an Xbox One Elite Controller 2 is something that interests you, and what type of features you would like to see from it.