Xbox Is Rumored to Hold Another Event Later This Month

Rumors and reports started circling a few weeks back stating that Xbox was planning to hold an event of some sort within the month of March. While that technically did transpire, both with a roundtable conversation involving Bethesda team members and another live stream centering around forthcoming ID@Xbox titles, it doesn't sound like Microsoft is going to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, we could be hearing a whole lot more from Xbox at some point this month.

In the latest episode of The Xbox Two, host and journalist Jez Corden shared that he has heard another event of sorts from Microsoft is in the works right now. Corden had previously said that he expected this event in mention to transpire in March, but the Bethesda and ID@Xbox showcases that ended up happening were not the ones that he had in mind. "There is another event. That March event that I thought they were leaking before is not the event. There is another event coming, probably in April," Corden said on the show.

Corden went on to say that whatever this showcase is that he might be referring to, it's not related to the Age of Empires 4 event that is already slated to occur in April. In case you weren't already aware, Xbox announced a few weeks ago that it would be holding a showing dedicated to the upcoming strategy game on April 10th. It's widely assumed that this will be the location in which the long-awaited sequel's release date will finally be revealed.

As for the possibility of another Xbox event happening in April, it doesn't seem all that far-fetched whatsoever. Within recent months, Xbox has seemingly had major news of some sort to share on almost a weekly basis. Whether that involves something with Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda, or other upcoming features coming to the Xbox ecosystem, Microsoft has definitely been out in front quite a bit lately talking about what it has in store for the future.

Obviously, take this new rumor with a grain of salt for the time being just in case April does come and go without any sort of event transpiring. If nothing else, however, Xbox has already confirmed that it will be holding a presentation this summer, as it usually does. While we don't know when this showing will take place, we should start to hear more in the coming weeks.

Of course, if we do hear anything official from Xbox soon about a new event slated for April, we'll be sure to share that news with you here on ComicBook.com. Until then, be sure to share with me down in the comments what you'd like to see announced from Xbox in the future.