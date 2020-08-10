Microsoft Fans Are Speculating About the Xbox Series S Leak

By Marc Deschamps

While rumors have been circulating for some time about a potential Xbox Series S, a leaked controller package seems to have revealed the system's existence. Nothing is officially known yet about the system, but rumors suggest that it will be a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X hardware. Exactly what that might entail is anyone's guess, but the news has led to quite a bit of speculation on social media, as well as some derision directed towards the console's name. With the console now all-but-confirmed, it will be interesting to see when Microsoft will pull back the curtain on the system and its abilities!

Are you looking forward to the Xbox Series S? What do you think of the console's name? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what gamers are saying about the Xbox Series S!

Most seem to agree that it will be a less impressive version of the Xbox Series X.

There are a lot of theories bouncing around.

Talk about a poorly kept secret.

Some aren't feeling the name.

It seems like there's a lot of potential for confusion.

A cheaper Xbox might sway some PlayStation fans.

People already want to know the price.

Of course, some are already sold before they know what's in it!

