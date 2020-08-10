Microsoft Fans Are Speculating About the Xbox Series S Leak
While rumors have been circulating for some time about a potential Xbox Series S, a leaked controller package seems to have revealed the system's existence. Nothing is officially known yet about the system, but rumors suggest that it will be a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X hardware. Exactly what that might entail is anyone's guess, but the news has led to quite a bit of speculation on social media, as well as some derision directed towards the console's name. With the console now all-but-confirmed, it will be interesting to see when Microsoft will pull back the curtain on the system and its abilities!
Keep reading to see what gamers are saying about the Xbox Series S!
Most seem to agree that it will be a less impressive version of the Xbox Series X.
will just be Xbox One X in disguise, but the weight of the disguise
causes lesser performance.
Xbox Series S will just be Xbox One X in disguise, but the weight of the disguise causes lesser performance.— DaFlarez (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞ (@daflarez_) August 10, 2020
There are a lot of theories bouncing around.
It makes sense.. XBOX Series S for "Streaming". A cheap hardware that everyone can afford with Game Pass streaming subscription. This will be the end of MS console market and embracing the future of cloud A.I. limitless graphics, resolution, and games all for a monthly fee.— Mr. Macoy ⬇↘➡⬇↘➡+👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 (@Toboinetsu) August 10, 2020
Talk about a poorly kept secret.
I feel bad for Phil and the xbox team who keep trying to make the series s a surprise.— Palmer James Scudder (@PalmerScudder) August 10, 2020
Some aren't feeling the name.
Xbox One
Xbox One S
Xbox One X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
these have to be THE WORST product names I've ever seen, what are they thinking? what parent/grandparent is going to know what to buy?
I HAD TO REDO THIS TWEET 3 TIMES BECAUSE I KEPT FORGETTING THE NAMES. Just awful https://t.co/QkZilQfgN4— Quint Says Things (@QuintSays) August 10, 2020
It seems like there's a lot of potential for confusion.
I’m just gonna say it. Xbox has the absolute worst naming conventions. 360 to One to One X to Series X to Series S. It’s just bad. Maybe it doesn’t matter. But Jesus it’s all gobbledegook nonsense.— Adam Leonhardt (@theartofadaml) August 9, 2020
A cheaper Xbox might sway some PlayStation fans.
Hi.— Shane (@CrunchyPixelsLP) August 10, 2020
PlayStation fan here.
I am absolutely buying PS5 the moment it is available.
Oh, and Xbox Series S is confirmed?
This pleases me. Price and date, please.
People already want to know the price.
IMO. The series S has the opportunity to be the most interesting console release this gen depending on price and size. A cheap little travel Xbox would be awesome!— Rob Federici (@BigRobFed) August 9, 2020
Of course, some are already sold before they know what's in it!
Hands up if you're getting a Series X AND a series S 🙋#XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS #Xbox— JonTheBrit (@J0nTheBrit) August 10, 2020
