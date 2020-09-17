Xbox Makes Sea of Thieves and 2 More Games Free to Play This Weekend

✖

Xbox’s seafaring, pirate-filled Sea of Thieves game will be free to play over the next few days alongside two other games as part of the Free Play Days promotion. Joining Sea of Thieves during the free-to-play weekend are Hunt: Showdown and Warhammer: Chaosbane with all of those games playable for free from now until September 20th. You have to have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play, and if you like what you see before the Free Play Days weekend ends, you can get the games at discounted prices.

The Free Play Days for Sea of Thieves comes at a time when the game is in the middle of an event offering twice the rewards for players, so it’s no wonder that it made an appearance in this week’s promotion. Sea of Thieves has been one of the long-running games on the Xbox One from Rare with its multiplayer focus, and if you haven’t played it before, now’s the time to try.

If you get tired of Sea of Thieves, you can always try out the other two games available for free for the next few days. Overviews for each of the games can be found below along with their discounted prices for the different available versions of the games.

Standard Edition: $20.00

“Talk Like A Pirate Day has arrived, and there are antics aplenty for players venturing into Rare’s shared world pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves, this weekend,” Xbox’s preview of the game said. “With a special Gold & Glory Weekend also offering double gold and reputation for savvy sailors playing between September 18-21, there are some glorious gains to be made – and the swashbuckling shenanigans don’t stop there! The in-game Storytelling emote will also be given to Xbox Game Pass members playing during September 17-20, just to make sure our pirates have the right tools to regale others with their tales from the seas. The Summer of Sea of Thieves event is ongoing until September 30, also offering opportunities to snag a fine stash of player titles and cosmetics. There’s never been a better time to be a pirate!”

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Standard Edition : $14.00

Deluxe Edition : $22.75

Magnus Edition: $24.00

“You are the last hope for the Empire of Man, battling Chaos hordes in a world dominated by magic and war,” Xbox’s preview of the game said. “Choose between five different character classes, each with unique skillsets and equipment, for epic clashes against over 70 types of monsters and the Chaos gods they are aligned with. Either solo or with up to four of your friends, a varied and rich gaming experience awaits you in the first hack-and-slash game set in the Warhammer fantasy world.”

Hunt: Showdown

Standard Edition : $16.00

Master Hunter Edition: $40.00

“Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously,” Xbox’s preview of the game said. “Hunt: Showdown‘s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. Now updated with a brand new Solo PvE mode ‘Trials’ to let you complete fun challenges and earn new rewards. Expand your Hunt: Showdown adventure with DLCs including Legends of the Bayou, The Revenant, and Double or Nothing.”