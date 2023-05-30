Free Xbox Games with Gold for June 2023 Revealed

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting two more free games in June, and as of this week, we now know what those games will be. Xbox revealed on Tuesday that the free Games with Gold for June will be Adios and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, with both of those games being ones that came out back in 2021. The first of those games will be available on June 1st and will be free for subscribers throughout the month while the second one will follow suit by first being available on June 16th and into July.

These two free Xbox games per month are typically quite different from one another, and that couldn't be truer with Adios and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown. The former is about a pig farmer in Kansas who finally has enough of the mob disposing of bodies at his farm and decides to stand up for himself while the latter is a "blind accessible audio game with few visuals and 3D spatial sound" where you're required to use stereo headphones in order to get the full experience. More on each of those games can be found below:

"You're a pig farmer in Kansas. It's October. Cold, crisp mornings are the norm, and you have decided that you're no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend – a hitman – arrives with his assistant to deliver another body, you finally screw up the courage to tell them that you're done. Your friend doesn't want you to stop. He knows that there's no such thing as quitting, so he'll try to convince you that you're making a mistake. You spend the day together, doing chores and exploring the nooks and crannies of an authentic environment in the American Midwest alongside the man who will be forced to kill you, if he can't convince you to stay."

"The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a story driven, action-adventure that utilizes the full potential of 3D audio and haptic controller feedback to deliver visceral gameplay that shatters the barrier between player and character. As an audio based game, The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike."

Since the first game on this list isn't set to be available until June 1st, you've still got a bit of time left to claim the two free games for May.