Xbox Game Pass Reveals 7 New Games Coming Over the Next Two Weeks

A new batch of Xbox Game Pass games has been revealed today, and fans can look forward to seven new titles in total, all of which will be available on both console and PC. With a handful of games set to leave the service on June 30th, this new batch of games couldn't have been revealed at a better time! The first of these new additions will be added to the service this week, so users won't have to wait long before trying them. The new batch of games include:

Need for Speed Unbound (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming)- June 22nd

The Bookwalker (PC, Console)- June 22nd

Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, Console, Cloud Gaming)- June 27th

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming)- June 27th

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PC, Console)- June 29th

Arcade Paradise (PC, Console)- July 3rd

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC)- July 5th



Game Pass has done a commendable job over the years offering a wide range of genres, and this new batch is no exception. Users can find racing games, farming sims, narrative adventures, and more. That helps the service appeal to a wide variety of players, but it also gives them a chance to experience something they might not have tried otherwise. Hopefully these new additions will do just that, but if this batch doesn't appeal to users, there's plenty of other major games on the way!

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town should appeal to Game Pass users that enjoy life-sim games like Disney Dreamlight Valley. Friends of Mineral Town is a remake of one of the most beloved Harvest Moon games, and the game received strong reviews upon its release back in 2020. For legal reasons, the series can't be referred to as Harvest Moon anymore (as the name is owned by a different company), but Friends of Mineral Town features the same farming elements fans have come to love over the years!

