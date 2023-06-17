Xbox Game Pass Losing 6 More Games in June

Xbox Game Pass will soon lose six more games that'll be taken out of the platform between now and the end of June. The updated Game Pass catalog indicates as much with a couple more games all now on their way out. You've only got around two weeks to play those games on the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One now that their departures have been announced, so if you haven't tried them out yet, now's the time to do so and possibly pick them up at a discount before they leave if you like them enough.

The six Xbox Game Pass Games leaving the platform soon are OMORI, Olija, Road 96, Empire of Sin, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, and DJMAX RESPECT V, and while Xbox hasn't given exact dates for when they'll be removed, all of these are now listed under the "Leaving Soon" section in the Xbox Game Pass games catalog. The only specifics offered were that the games would be removed within two weeks which means they'll be pulled from the Game Pass lineup on or before July 1st. While this of course applies to anyone who's got Game Pass via the regular Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, these games are being taken out of the PC Game Pass lineup, too.

Seeing how two weeks isn't a lot of time to try these Game Pass games before they're gone, you can find more details on each of them below to help figure out which one is worth your time before they're gone. Road 96 just so happens to be more than half off right now and is just $6.99, though all the other games are still full price. All of them are playable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via PC Game Pass and are also part of the Xbox Cloud Gaming lineup, too, like any Game Pass game.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving Soon

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

"Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is a modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system. The game places a strong focus on tactical realism, positioning and aiming, allowing the player to move their superstar in exactly the right way to get the most out of their shots. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships combines slick character animations, authentic ball physics and enhanced player control to replicate the realistic rhythm of the game – every swing and hit feeling unique and satisfying."

OMORI

"Explore a strange world full of colorful friends and foes. Navigate through the vibrant and the mundane in order to uncover a forgotten past. When the time comes, the path you've chosen will determine your fate... and perhaps the fate of others as well."

Olija

"Olija is a game about Faraday's quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands."

Road 96

"Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip. The discovery of exciting places, and unusual people on your own personal journey to freedom. An ever-evolving story-driven adventure inspired by Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho. Made by the award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold. Moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters and wacky situations. Set against a backdrop of authoritarian rule and oppression. A stunning visual style, a soundtrack filled with 90s hits, and a thousand routes through the game combine so each player can create their own unique stories on Road 96."

Empire of Sin

"Empire of Sin is a new strategy game brought to you by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive that puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. Slip into the shoes of one of the fourteen real and historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire, and defend your turf from rival gangs. It's up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there – break a leg!"

DJMAX RESPECT V

"DJMAX RESPECT V delivers an unrivaled rhythm game experience, introducing new modes, new artists, more than 150 unique tracks, exclusive music videos, and for the first time in franchise history, competitive online-multiplayer! Experience new tracks and music videos from world renowned artists like Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, as well as the return of friendly names including BEXTER, ND LEE, Paul Bazooka, and Makou, among others."

Xbox Game Pass Games leaving the platform is a common occurrence, though there will be more Game Pass games coming in July to take their spots. Most games come to console Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming all at the same time, though sometimes games take a bit longer to get to one platform compared to another.

The majority of the Game Pass games for June have already been revealed, though we haven't yet gotten a Wave 2 from Xbox, and at this point, it's unclear if we will since we're halfway through June now. We'll soon hear of another round of Xbox Games with Gold for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, too, so if you've got Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, be sure to grab this month's free Xbox games before they're gone.