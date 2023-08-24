Sequel to Popular Xbox Game Pass Game Getting Day One Release

Gamescom is currently underway in Germany, and the event has already seen a number of video game announcements. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be excited to know that Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector has been revealed as another day one release on the service. For those that haven't played the original game, it is also currently on Xbox Game Pass, and was similarly released on launch day. In a post on Xbox Wire, Citizen Sleeper creator Gareth Damian Martin revealed that the original game will remain on Game Pass for the foreseeable future.

"...I'm happy to share that Citizen Sleeper will be staying on Game Pass, giving you plenty of opportunity to experience it for the foreseeable future. But that isn't all; thanks to the massively positive response to Citizen Sleeper, the game is also getting a sequel – Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, and it's coming to Xbox consoles," Damian Martin writes. "And, just like the original, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be a day one Game Pass release, meaning subscribers will be able to play on Xbox Series consoles and PC from launch."

What big games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month?

The month of August has been a big one for Xbox Game Pass, with several high-profile releases. Most notably, subscribers can look forward to multiple day one releases. Last week saw the debut of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which has already seen more than one million players across PC and consoles. August 29th will see the day one release of Sea of Stars. Sea of Stars is an RPG that takes place in the same world as The Messenger, and there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the game since it was announced.

August also saw the Game Pass return of Limbo. The Xbox One game was previously available to subscribers, but left the service in June 2022. Limbo was a critical and commercial success when it released back in 2010, and its return to Game Pass should be great news for those that never had a chance to experience the game. As August is quickly coming to an end, the game most subscribers are looking forward to is Starfield. The game is coming on September 6th, and is yet another day one release for the platform.

Can you still get Xbox Game Pass for $1?

Those that don't currently subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and want to try games like Citizen Sleeper or The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can check out a limited time trial. The trial lasts for 14 days, and costs just $1. The deal originally lasted for a month, but Microsoft recently changed the amount of time. No reason was given for the change, but that amount of time should give newcomers a chance to see what Game Pass has to offer, and whether the service is right for them.

Are you happy that Citizen Sleeper 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass? What games are you most looking forward to on the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!