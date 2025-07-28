Major Sequel Confirmed as Day One Xbox Game Pass Game

A major sequel coming to Xbox Series X later this year has been confirmed as a day one Xbox Game Pass game. Day one games have become the pillar of the Xbox Game Pass strategy, as it ultimately what separates it from PlayStation Plus, which offers day one games, but at a much less impressive volume. Whether this is a viable long-term strategy for Xbox remains hotly debated, but in the meantime there is no denying Xbox Game Pass subscribers have greatly benefitted. For those that only play a couple games a year, the value proposition of Xbox Game Pass still isn’t there, but for those who play many games each and every year, the value proposition is incredible.

As for the latest day one game Xbox Game Pass subscribers won’t have to purchase at release, it is Frostpunk 2, the sequel to 2018’s Frostpunk from 11 Bit Studios, which is finally coming to console on September 18. Frostpunk 2 debuted back in 2024, but only via PC. It has not quite generated the same buzz and resonated on the same level as its predecessor, which sold a very impressive five million-plus copies. That said, it was still a major sequel for 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a city-builder meets survival game. Upon release, it garnered a very solid 85 on Metacritic, but its Steam User Review rating suggests this may be a little high because on Steam it only has a 75 percent approval rating.

“Frostpunk 2 elevates the city-survival genre to a new level,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Take the role of a Steward and lead your city through a cascade of calamities taking place in a post-apocalyptic, snowy setting. Build large city districts with their string of endless needs and demands. Navigate through conflicting interests of factions that populate your metropolis. As the needs of the city grow and factional power at its core rises, only you can steer the society towards an uncertain future.”

Once Frostpunk 2 is added, it is unclear how long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass. As long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers will be able to purchase it with a 20 percent discount.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.