Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 5 More Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon have access to five more games when DOOM Eternal and more come to the subscription early next month. Starting on October 1st, Xbox Game Pass will include DOOM Eternal and Drake Hollow across different platforms. A few days later, Brütal Legend, Forza Motorsport 7, and Ikenfell will be released in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. A number of new perks centered around different Xbox Game Pass games will also be available throughout the end of September.

DOOM Eternal is undoubtedly the headliner of next month’s early Xbox Game Pass additions, but it’s also one we knew was coming to the subscription. Shortly after it was announced that Microsoft would be acquiring Bethesda, it was confirmed after several teases that DOOM Eternal would be coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 1st.

For anyone who hasn’t played DOOM Eternal before, you’ll have plenty of time to make your way through the game after its Xbox Game Pass arrival before the game’s first expansion releases. On October 20th, DOOM Eternal players will get The Ancient Gods – Part One, the first expansion for the game, though it looks like that expansion won’t come to Xbox Game Pass immediately. Microsoft’s initial announcement about DOOM Eternal coming to the Xbox Game Pass specified that the first part of the expansion would be available in the Xbox Store, so it seems like Xbox Game Pass subscribers have to pay for it if they want to continue their DOOM Eternal journey.

But DOOM Eternal is far from the only game that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. You can find the full list of the next five additions below along with their release info pertaining to available platforms and release dates.

New Xbox Game Pass Games for October

Doom Eternal (Android & Console) – October 1

Drake Hollow (PC) ID@Xbox – October 1

Brütal Legend (Console) – October 8

Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, Console & PC) – October 8

Ikenfell (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – October 8

Along with those five new Xbox Game Pass arrivals, some perks for different games and services will also be extended to subscribers this month. Black Desert players will get a “Special Gift Bundle” to bolster their characters and those interested in Funimation’s Premium Plus offer can try it for two months at no cost.

The new Xbox Game Pass games will start arriving on October 1st with more likely to be announced later in the month.