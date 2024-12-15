Xbox Game Pass Users Lose Free Tomb Raider Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are running out of time to play a Tomb Raider game for free. And in this instance, running out of time refers to almost no time because the game in question is set to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of December 15. Before this though, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase the game outright with the 20 percent Xbox Game Pass discount, if they desire to play it after it departs the subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tomb Raider game in question hails from 2015, and it is in the middle game in the Survivor trilogy, sandwiched between 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Overall, it is the 11th installment in the long-running series. For those that have not connected the dots, the game is Rise of the Tomb Raider.

“In her first adventure, Lara Croft was forged into a true survivor, but she glimpsed a deeper, secret world,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Obsessed by what she has seen, Lara is now threatened by a shadow organization intent on killing her for what she knows. She is pushed to her physical and mental limits as she seeks the truth buried deep within the tombs of an ancient world. To unravel the mystery of a Lost City, Lara must use her survival skills and wits, learn to trust new friends, and ultimately accept her destiny as the Tomb Raider.”

For those that don’t know, Rise of the Tomb Raider is roughly 12 to 22 hours long, with length varying depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists need closer to 35 hours with the game.

As for whether Rise of the Tomb Raider will ever return to Xbox Game Pass, probably. There is no guarantee, but with a new game in development, and its history, Tomb Raider will likely maintain relevance for a long time. And as long as it does, Tomb Raider games will be considered for Xbox Game Pass.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.