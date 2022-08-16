Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some of Its Best Games Incredibly Soon

Microsoft has today revealed that some of the best games that are currently available via Xbox Game Pass will be departing from the subscription platform incredibly soon. Before August comes to an end, Game Pass is set to receive eight new titles in total which include Immortals Fenyx Rising, Coffee Talk, and Immortality, among others. Sadly, these new additions are likely going to be overshadowed by some massive titles that are soon exiting the service.

By the end of this month, Xbox Game Pass is set to lose 10 games in total across its console, PC, and cloud verticals. Many of these titles are ones that have been on the service for quite some time, and as such, a number of subscribers have likely already played them. Still, the quality of some of these games is what makes their impending departures a bit upsetting.

Here's the full list of titles that are being removed from Xbox Game Pass on August 31st:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As you can see, a number of games listed here that are leaving Xbox Game Pass might be considered some of the most enjoyable on the service. Hades, for instance, was considered one of the best games of the year when it launched back in 2020. Other titles like What Remains of Edith Finch, Spiritfarer, and Two Point Hospital have been quite critically-acclaimed as well. Not to mention, games with widespread appeal like NBA 2K22 and World War Z are also on their way out.

While it has become normal to expect games to be removed from Xbox Game Pass over time, this is likely the toughest slate of removals throughout all of 2022. If you're upset to see any of these titles being removed, though, it's worth stressing that games have left Game Pass in the past only to come back at a later date. As such, perhaps this could happen with some of these games in the future.

Are you saddened to see any of these games in particular leaving Xbox Game Pass? And will you look to play any of these titles before they end up being removed at the end of the month? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.