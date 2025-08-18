Xbox Game Pass Users Praise Psychological Horror Game as “Masterpiece”

Xbox Game Pass, whether at the Ultimate tier or on PC, doesn’t have a ton of horror games. So, when one comes along it is noteworthy and often catches the attention of horror fans. To this end, those waiting for this month’s big addition coming at the end of the month, and who don’t mind horror games, may want to check out this title in the meantime. The game in question has an 83 on Metacritic, a very solid score, but a score some Xbox Game Pass subscribers think is a little low. In fact, some subscribers are calling the Xbox Game Pass psychological horror game a “masterpiece.”

More specifically, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, horror game Still Wakes the Deep is the subject of considerable praise, with one of the top posts on the Reddit page this week calling it a “pleasant surprise.” For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a 2024 release from developer The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode. The former is best known for fellow horror game Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, which released in 2013, and 2015’s Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

“I played through this game three times in a row. I was so blown away by it,” reads one of the comments on the aforementioned post about the game. Another comment adds: “I loved it. It is all about the atmosphere. A grim masterpiece.”

It is worth noting that the ending of Still Wakes the Deep was at release, and still is, a little contentious as some other comments note. This is important to keep in mind if you are considering checking it out. That said, as noted, there aren’t many options for horror fans on Xbox Game Pass right now, and its August 2025 additions did not change this.

Those that do decide to check out Still Wakes the Deep on Xbox Game Pass should expect a game that is about four to seven hours long, on average. Meanwhile, how long the horror game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. This information is not available. What we do know is it is available at all tiers, minus Xbox Game Pass Core. In addition to this, we also know that as long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it outright with an exclusive 20% discount that saves subscribers $7 on the game’s $35 asking price.