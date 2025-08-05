Xbox Game Pass August 2025 Games Include Assassin’s Creed

A new month means a new lineup of incoming games for subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. The next round of free games for subscribers drops on August 6th, with a few more titles already revealed throughout the month. There’s a good mix of genres this month, but the big highlight is almost certainly a shiny new Assassin’s Creed game for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to enjoy.

July was a pretty solid month for Game Pass, with great cozy indies like Minami Lane alongside big day-one releases like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. By contrast, August’s lineup is a little bit quieter, with many games being expanded to Game Pass Standard rather than coming as totally fresh additions to Xbox Game Pass. Even so, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Just make sure to wrap up your gameplay with any titles that are headed out, including Persona 3 Reload and Farming Simulator 22, or buy the full game to keep playing.

Everything Announced for Xbox Game Pass in August 2025

To see every game confirmed for Xbox Game Pass this month, check out the list of August games below:

August 5th- Rain World (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

August 6th- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) added to Game Pass Standard, still available for Game Pass Ultimate

August 6th- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) added to Game Pass Standard, still available for Game Pass Ultimate

August 6th- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) added to Game Pass Standard, still available for Game Pass Ultimate

August 7th- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, PC, Console) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

August 12th- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, PC, Console) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

August 14th- 9 Kings Game Preview (PC) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Overall, it’s a fairly slow start to August for Xbox Game Pass. But for those on the Standard tier, having a few more games opened up to the more affordable subscription is a nice perk. And this is just the lineup for the first half of the month, with more additions likely to be announced in a few weeks. There are already a few confirmed day one releases later this month as well, including Herdlines.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is no doubt the biggest title in this month’s lineup so far, but there are some other solid games like Citizen Sleeper 2 to look forward to, as well. Players can also snag some in-game benefits in a variety of other titles through the month of August, including a Call of Duty: Warzone game pass pack and special hero unlock in Narake Bladepoint. The full list of August benefits is available via the Xbox Wire post about this month’s updates to the service.

