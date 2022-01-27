New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were treated to a new game, and it’s a game that literally just released today. More specifically, all subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, which just released today on the aforementioned platforms. If you’re not a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will need to fork over $49.99 to play the new title.

As always, we have no clue how long the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass. All we know is it’s a limited-time addition that will likely be around for at least a few month, which should be plenty of time to get your fill. However, if it’s not, you can cop the game outright to play it long after it leaves the subscription service, and if you do this before it leaves the Xbox Game Pass library, you will get a 20 percent discount to use on your purchase.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer of the game, courtesy of its publisher Bandai Namco:

“Drum out high scores by accurately playing along with two different notes, Don and Ka, in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Includes over 70 songs, local multiplayer mode, and online ranked matches. Light your drumming spirit on fire!”

