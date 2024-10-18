New Xbox Game Pass Game Is Its Most Inappropriate Yet

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game, and it is arguably the subscription service’s most inappropriate game yet. In the United States, there aren’t many restrictions on video game releases. Whether over-the-top violence, sexual content, drugs, or any other content mature in nature, it is all permitted, within reason. There are some games though that push the envelope between an M-rating game and a game deserving of an Adult-only rating. The latest Xbox Game Pass game is certainly one of these games.

The mystery Xbox Game Pass game hails from 2017. The biggest releases that year — as many will remember — include the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Persona 5, PUBG, Horizon Zero Dawn, Divinity: Original Sin II, Cuphead, NieR Automata, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, What Remains of Edith Finch, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Call of Duty: WWII. These were some of the best games of 2017. The most inappropriate game though was undoubtedly South Park: The Fractured but Whole, which you would expect from a South Park game.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is an RPG developed by Ubisoft and a sequel to 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth. Unfortunately, for Ubisoft, it wasn’t received as well as the first game, which was made by a different team, that team being Obsidian Entertainment. It still did well enough though, both commercially and critically.

To this end, it was among the best-selling games the month of its release. Meanwhile, on Metacritic its scores range from 79 to 84, varying on the platform. And now it is free with Xbox Game Pass or, more specifically, the PC, Ultimate, and Standard tiers. It has not been made available via Xbox Game Pass Core.

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and PC, we don’t know. It is not a permanent addition, but Xbox has not disclosed how long it will be available to subscribers free of charge. As long as it available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can purchase it outright with a special 20 percent discount. In this case, this means pay $24.99 rather than the full $29.99 asking price.

“In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”

