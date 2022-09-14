Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games

One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.

Confirmed during a new Xbox showcase that took place today, it was announced that Valheim is set to finally come to Game Pass later this month on September 29th. For those unaware, Valheim is an open-world survival game from developer Iron Gate Studio that first launched in February 2021. Despite being an early access title, Valheim quickly found a massive audience on Steam and became one of the platform's biggest games. While the game is still in its early access phase, Iron Gate has continued to support the project with routine updates. Now, it will be reaching an even larger audience thanks to Game Pass.

Did you watch the @Xbox Showcase just now? Then you know #Valheim is set to come to the Microsoft store and @XboxGamePassPC on September 29th! Make sure your axes are sharpened by then! ❎ pic.twitter.com/SUv7yiDTiU — Valheim (@Valheimgame) September 14, 2022

While Valheim will only be playable on Game Pass for PC at the end of September, it is worth noting that a version of the game for consoles is in the works as well. Iron Gate had previously announced that Valheim will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms at some point in 2023. Additionally, this iteration of Valheim will also be landing on Xbox Game Pass. So while Game Pass subscribers on console will have to wait a bit longer for Valheim, they can rest easy knowing that the survival title will land on Xbox platforms eventually.

Are you going to look to play Valheim for yourself when it comes to Game Pass this month? Or are you instead holding out for the console version of the game?