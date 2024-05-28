Xbox Game Pass Leak Seemingly Reveals New Addition for June 2024

An accidental leak seems to have divulged a new arrival on Xbox Game Pass this coming month. Microsoft made waves earlier today when it announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass later this year upon its launch. In the near term, though, it's still not known what might be hitting the Xbox subscription service in the weeks ahead. Fortunately for subscribers, one publisher seems to have spilled the beans a bit early and has shed light on a major AAA release for the service.

In a video posted to Instagram today, developer Atlus showed an "Xbox Game Pass" logo in promotional material for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance that has since been taken down. The expanded version of SMT V is set to hit Xbox next month for the first time, and at the time of this writing, hasn't been confirmed for Game Pass. Assuming that this appearance of an Xbox Game Pass logo wasn't accidental, though, it suggests that the RPG could be added to Game Pass upon its launch in mid-June.

The caveat with this situation is that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance might not be coming to Xbox Game Pass right away. Just because the Game Pass logo was featured in a trailer for the game doesn't mean that it will be on the service as a day-one addition. Instead, it could arrive at a date and time many weeks or months down the road. And again, this whole matter could have been a simple accident on Atlus's end and might indicate that SMT V isn't coming to Game Pass whatsoever.

Still, Atlus and its parent company Sega have been pretty major contributors to Xbox Game Pass over the past few years. Most recently, this was seen when Atlus brought Persona 3 Reload to Game Pass the moment that it launched at the start of 2024. This addition came in tandem with Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable all hitting the platform previously. Whether or not the same will end up happening with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance remains to be seen, but we should learn definitively one way or the other quite soon.