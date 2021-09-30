New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Two Huge Surprises

Microsoft has added six new games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, one of which is Marvel’s Avengers, and two of which come as a complete surprise. We knew Game Pass — across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC — was adding Dandy Ace, Unsighted, Astria Ascending, and Marvel’s Avengers. Obviously, of these four games, Marvel’s Avengers is the noteworthy addition. However, these aren’t the only games Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play.

One of the two surprise games is Scarlet Nexus, an action-RPG from Bandai Namco that debuted back in June and right now, in a light year, is one of the more notable releases so far. The other surprise is 2019’s AI: The Somnium Files from Spike Chunsoft, which isn’t just a surprise Xbox Game Pass stealth release, but a surprise release on Xbox. Until today, it wasn’t available on any Xbox console. Now it’s available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Below you can read more about and check out a trailer of Marvel’s Avengers, Scarlet Nexus, and AI: The Somnium Files:

Scarlet Nexus: “Choose between Yuito and Kasane, elite psionics each armed with a talent in psychokinesis and their own reason to fight. Complete both of their stories to unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities.”

AI: The Somnium Files: “In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues. From the mind of Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape series director), with character design by the Yusuke Kozaki (No More Heroes, Fire Emblem series), a thrilling neo-noir detective adventure is about to unfold.”

Marvel’s Avengers: “Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.