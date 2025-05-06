Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2025’s Biggest Games This Month

May is kicking off with the next batch of Xbox Game Pass games being revealed, and it includes one of the biggest games of 2025 in DOOM: The Dark Ages. Not only this, but there are loads of fantastic indie games and multiplayer games to play with friends. Players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get the best rewards, but the lineup for Xbox Game Pass Standard isn’t too bad either. Starting today, players can access Dredge, a cosmic horror fishing game that made waves on release, as a start to this month’s great games. More will come, and fans can expect the following games on Game Pass soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox Game Pass May 2025 games Lineup.

Game Pass Standard : May 6 – Dredge May 7th – Dragon Ball Xenoverse May 7th – Dungeons of Hinterberg May 7th – Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn May 7th – Metal Slug Tactics May 8th – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed May 13th – Warhammer: Vermintide 2 May 20th – Firefighting SImulator: The Squad May 20th – Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

: Game Pass Ultimate : May 8th – Revenge of the Savage Planet May 15th – DOOM: The Dark Ages May 16th – Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

:

The stand-out game in this month’s selection for Xbox Game Pass is DOOM: The Dark Ages. It will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on May 15th, meaning those with the basic subscription plan must upgrade to play it. Players with the Ultimate subscription also get access to Revenge of the Savage Planet and Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, two other promising games.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases day one on Game Pass and id Software’s latest entry looks to be the best one yet. With new weapons, new enemies, and even more gory combat, fans are in for a treat with this one. There isn’t long to wait for the next brutal adventure, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can enjoy it for free.

Those with Xbox Game Pass Standard can look forward to titles like Dredge, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: Siege of Dawn, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, and so much more. Xbox Game Pass offers different games each month, with some being better than others. May is looking pretty good thanks to DOOM: The Dark Ages, but the supporting titles are well worth the subscription as well.

What are your thoughts on the Xbox Game Pass lineup for May? Do you plan to play DOOM: The Dark Ages or do you have your eyes on something else? Let us know in the comments below!