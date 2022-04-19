New Xbox Game Pass Games for April 2022 Revealed

Xbox previously revealed some games planned for April 2022 weeks ago, and now that we’re halfway through the month, we’ve gotten news of our second batch of games planned to drop before May. Those include some more games made available through EA Play, several indies, and Bugsnax, the game which was previously only available on the PlayStation consoles and through the Epic Games Store. Some of those games are available now while others will be released before the month is over.

A total of seven more games were revealed this week with three of them — F1 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – available to play right now. The first of those two are through EA Play while the Turnip Boy game was a surprise release here on Xbox Game Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details on those games’ available platforms as well as the other games releasing in April can be found below.

April 2022 Xbox Game Pass Games

F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play – Available today

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play – Available today

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available today

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 26

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Unsouled (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Along with Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and Bugsnax, both Research and Destroy as well as Unsouled are more examples of games that’ll release day and date on Xbox Game Pass which means they arrive on that service the same day they’re released in general. You can find previews on each of those games below if you’ve not read up on them.

“Take control of three brilliant Super Scientists in this turn-based action game as you research and develop strange new weapons and gadgets to destroy the Supernatural hordes that have all but crushed humanity!” a preview of Research and Destroy read.

“Test your reflexes to the limit and land uber-satisfying combos in Unsouled, a punishingly difficult (yet fair) Action RPG,” a preview of Unsouled read. “During the journey, you’ll have to master the ability to execute various skill combos and counterattacks for maximum damage if you hope to survive.”

Xbox’s new Xbox Game pass games are available starting today with more releases to come throughout the next couple of days.