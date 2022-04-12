Xbox Game Pass Getting Former PS5 Launch Title This Month

When the PlayStation 5 launched in the fall of 2020, it debuted alongside a handful of games, including Bugsnax. The game found quite a few fans on PS5 as well as PS4, and soon gamers on other platforms will get a chance to see if it lives up to the hype! Today, developer Young Horses revealed that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass! Bugsnax will be added to the console and PC versions of the service on April 28th. This version will also be accompanied by the previously announced The Isle of Bigsnax content update.

According an Xbox Wire post from creative director Kevin Zuhn, the new DLC for Bugsnax will offer about three hours of extra content. As its name implies, players will be able to explore a new island filled with massive Bugsnax. While the new location sounds like the biggest highlight, players will also find new challenges in Snaxburg, giving them the chance to earn new furniture and accessories that can be used to decorate their hut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For new players on Xbox, all this updated content will integrate into the game as you go. You’ll be playing a bigger and better Bugsnax right from the start,” says Zuhn.

In addition to Xbox Game Pass, Bugsnax has been listed for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). At this time, it’s unclear whether the game will exclusively support a controller, or if players will also have the option of using touch screen controls, as well. Xbox has offered the option for more than 100 games at this point, including first-party titles like Banjo-Kazooie, Halo, and Fable, as well as third-party games like Among Us, Hades, and Octopath Traveler. Hopefully, Xbox will offer some additional details over the coming days! Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Bugsnax, including our review, right here.

