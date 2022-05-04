Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 More Notable Games Very Soon

✖

Microsoft announced just yesterday that a number of marquee titles are soon slated to appear on Xbox Game Pass in the coming days and weeks. And while many subscribers of the Xbox service might be more focused on these new additions, as we have come to expect in the past, a few losses will also be coming soon enough as well. Even though some games that exit Xbox Game Pass often aren't that popular, the titles leaving the service in the near future are all pretty substantial.

In total, Microsoft revealed that seven games will be departing from Xbox Game Pass by the middle of May. One of these titles, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was already known to be leaving Game Pass and will do so next week. The other six, however, have been newly revealed to soon be removed from Game Pass.

Here's the full list of games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass along with the dates and platforms in which they'll be departing:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – May 10

Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) – May 15

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

Steep (Cloud and Console) – May 15

The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

Likely the biggest blow to Xbox Game Pass as a result of these removals comes with the number of genres that these titles cover. As a whole, this slate includes a JRPG, multiple shooters, a sports title, and an open-world game. To see that Xbox Game Pass will be losing so much of this diversity of genres is a bit disappointing, but the service is still no doubt filled to the brim with great titles to play.

Are you saddened to see any of these games leaving Xbox Game Pass? Or are you more excited about what's slated to land on the platform later this month?