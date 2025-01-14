Xbox Game Pass Just Added Its Biggest Games of 2025 So Far

Xbox Game Pass has today added its biggest games to the service so far in 2025. After a rapid pace of new releases on Game Pass to close out 2024 that included Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and STALKER 2, the early part of the new year has been pretty quiet for Xbox users. Fortunately, for those looking for some brand-new titles to check out on Xbox Game Pass, a couple of standouts have now landed on the platform.

As of today, EA Sports UFC 5 has made its way to Xbox Game Pass. Available only to those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, UFC 5 is the latest entry in EA’s fighting game franchise that only just released a little over a year ago. For it to have now been added to Game Pass is a big boost to the service, especially for those who enjoy sports titles. UFC 5 can be played on Xbox Series X and S platforms only, though, as a PC version of the game does not exist.

Luckily, for those on PC who are looking for a new Game Pass game, a second title has been added to the service today. That game in question is Diablo, which is the original entry in Blizzard’s hugely popular action RPG franchise. While it’s a bit dated, Diablo is still a classic and is very much worth checking out if you’re at all interested in the roots of the series.

To learn more about both UFC 5 and Diablo, you can find descriptions and videos for each attached below.

UFC 5

“EA SPORTS UFC 5 is as real as it gets. Powered by Frostbite engine’s advanced rendering capabilities, your favorite fighters now have unparalleled character likenesses to complement next-level environment fidelity that’ll make their walk to the Octagon feel like a PPV main event.

The all-new authentic damage system brings the intensity and strategy of a fight to life, as cuts and strikes absorbed can affect mobility, defense, stamina, and more. Take too much damage, and the doctor will check to see if you’re able to continue.

For lovers of the ground game, the new Transition-Based Submissions make grappling feel more fluid and realistic than ever before. And if you like to admire your handiwork, new Cinematic K.O. Replays capture your fight-ending finishes in all their punishing glory. Plus, a completely revamped live service schedule builds exciting challenges around all PPV fight weeks. Bring the next evolution of the fight game home with UFC 5.”

Diablo

“Darkness stirs beneath the town of Tristram. A mad king, his missing son, and a mysterious archbishop are all pieces of the puzzle you need to hack through. You have journeyed to the source of this evil. A cathedral stands in Tristram, built over the ruins of an ancient monastery. Eerie lights and ungodly sounds echo through its abandoned halls. Tread softly, adventurer; for you tread on nightmares.”