Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Still Has a Major Game-Breaking Bug One Month After Release

It has been over a month since Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was released on Xbox and PC, but despite this, a major game-breaking bug is still present in the action-adventure title. Generally speaking, it’s not a shock for just about any game nowadays to release with some bugs or other issues present. More often than not, though, any errors that prevent players from being able to see through a game to completion are squashed before release as these bugs are found during the QA process. As such, it’s pretty baffling to see that numerous Indiana Jones players are still running into a problem that is preventing them from rolling credits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported across Reddit and other platforms, this bug in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that seems to be giving players fits is tied to the quest “The Blessed Pearl”. This mission, which is one of the last ones in the game, requires players at certain points to climb ladders or shimmy through narrow gaps in order to advance. However, for one reason or another, Indiana Jones himself isn’t able to perform these actions, which leads to players being completely stuck and unable to progress.

Strangely, the way that this bug seems to be activated in the first place is tied to the character/NPC Sunan. Some players have found that approaching Sunan in the village area of Sukhothai and spamming the action button can fix the error. Still, others can’t even get back to this point because they’ve found themselves soft-locked in certain parts of the game.

Play video

This issue is one that was reported very quickly after Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched, but it’s still plaguing players at the time of this writing. The way that I know that this bug is still an issue is because I’ve recently run into it myself. After playing Indiana Jones for nearly 30 hours and doing just about everything that the game had to offer, I decided to finally finish up the main quest only to find that I simply couldn’t. Instead, I’m now completely stuck in the final part of The Blessed Pearl. It’s been a demoralizing bug that has completely soured me on Indiana Jones after I had previously greatly enjoyed my time with the game.

For now, developer MachineGames hasn’t announced when the next update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is expected to go live, although it has acknowledged that it’s looking into this problem. Hopefully, for my own sake and that of others, a new patch for Indiana Jones will roll out sooner rather than later.