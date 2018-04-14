Xbox Game Pass Video Teases Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A video advertising all the games included in the Xbox Game Pass feature appears to be hinting that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will also be included in the service.

The Xbox video with the caption “Just say when” shows multiple to-go bags of Xbox games being passed through a window to a car to show how many games are available through the Game Pass service. Super Lucky’s Tale, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Sea of Thieves were all shown first, all of which are games that are already available through Xbox Game Pass. But after those games are passed through the window, a Halo bag is shown. The text at the bottom of the bag is nearly impossible to make out, but that helmet on the front is a clear indicator that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is going to be included in the Game Pass service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Microsoft announcing that all first-party games would be included in the service once they’re released, it’s not a huge surprise to see Halo: The Master Chief Collection included in the lineup. That hasn’t stopped Xbox fans from isolating that one part of the video though with numerous discussions pointing out the Game Pass addition while the top reply to the video on Twitter highlighted the collection.

For those who have played Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the past and are hesitant to be excited about the Game Pass addition after the collection released to a rocky start, it’s important to remember that 343 Industries has been working to improve the product in recent months. They’ve outlined plans for making the collection what they say it should’ve been at launch and have even consulted players for feedback on the changes, so once it arrives in the Game Pass library, it’ll be worth another shot for subscribers.

If you’re not yet a Game Pass subscriber or haven’t looked into the service yet, Microsoft has made it easy to get started. Similar to Netflix, you pay a subscription fee every month and get access to a library of old and new Xbox games. Xbox’s Game Pass site offers more details below on how to subscribe that can be seen below as well as through the site:

