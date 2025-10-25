Xbox Game Pass Has 5 Day-One Games This Week

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate had five day-one games this week, including a PS5 console exclusive that was stealth released on Xbox Series X and the subscription service, and one of the biggest Xbox Game Pass releases of the year. Meanwhile, there are a couple of smaller releases as well that subscribers may have missed as a result of a few more noteworthy drops this week.

As always, Microsoft does not disclose any information on how long any of these Xbox and PC games will be available via the subscription service; however, one is an Xbox Game Studios’ release so it should be a permanent addition. This doesn’t apply to the other four though.

Ninja Gaiden 4

Play video

Ninja Gaiden 4 is an action game from developer Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios. In the game, you play as young ninja prodigy Yakumo, who must save a near-future Tokyo from an awakened enemy resurrection.

Metacritic Score: 82

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

PowerWash Simulator 2

Play video

PowerWash Simulator 2 is a casual simulation game from FuturLab where you play as history’s greatest power washer who must clean the filth and restore Muckingham.

Metacritic Score: 83

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

Pacific Drive

Play video

Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game from Ironwood Studios and Kepler Interactive. In it, you have nothing but your car, which you must use to explore the Olympic Exclusion Zone and unearth the supernatural mystery that has engulfed it.

Metacritic Score: 79

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

Super Fantasy Kingdom

Play video

Super Fantasy Kingdom is a roguelike city builder from Super Fantasy Games and Hooded Horse. In it, you must rebuild a fantasy kingdom, all whilst protecting it from hordes of monster whose sole purpose of existence is to ruin your day and kill everyone in your kingdom.

Metacritic Score: N/A (Early Access)

Platforms: PC

Bounty Star

Play video

Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder 3D action game that combines mech combat with farming and base building from Dinogod and Annapurna Interactive. In it, you play as a powerful ex-soldier named Clem looking for redemption in a post-post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest.

Metacritic Score: N/A

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X

If none of these Xbox Game Pass games tickle your fancy, the good news is there is more coming. To this end, four day one Xbox Game Pass games have already been confirmed for November.

