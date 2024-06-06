Xbox Game Pass June Releases Include Horror Games, Beloved RPGs, and More

We're almost a week into June, and Microsoft has finally pulled back the curtain on the Xbox Game Pass lineup for the first half of the month. While the update is a little bit late this month, subscribers have had a few things to enjoy while waiting for the full list to come out. In fact, a pair of games was given a surprise release last night, including an RPG making its Game Pass return, as well as its critically-acclaimed sequel which was previously unavailable on Xbox in any form! The release schedule can be found below:

June 5th- Octopath Traveler (Console, PC, Cloud)

June 5th- Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

June 12th- Depersonalization (PC)

June 13th- Isonzo (Console, PC, Cloud)

June 13th- The Callisto Protocol (Console, PC, Cloud)

June 18th- Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Day One Releases

One of the nice perks of being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber is getting to try some brand-new games on the first day they're made available. Still Wakes the Deep is a day one release for June, arriving on Game Pass the same day it will make its debut on PS5 and other platforms. It remains to be seen whether the survival horror game will be worth checking out, but the game would normally cost $34.99, so it's nice that subscribers can experience it without having to pay the same asking price. We still have a few weeks before we learn what July will hold, but that month will also see the day one arrival of Magical Delicacy.

Perks and Departures

MultiVersus made its triumphant return last month, and Xbox Game Pass is celebrating with a free perk. A special MVP Pack is available to claim right now, giving players a Rare Sparkler Ringout and an Epic Clap Sticker Emote. The perk must be claimed by July 22nd, and redeemed by July 29th.

It's always nice to see a new batch of games revealed for Xbox Game Pass, but there's always a catch; on June 15th, five games will be leaving the service. Those games have been discounted by 20%, so anyone that wants to purchase them from the Microsoft Store can do so and keep their save data without missing a beat.

How do you feel about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for June so far? Do any of these games appeal to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!