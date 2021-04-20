Xbox Game Pass Adds MLB The Show 21 with More Games Coming Soon

✖

MLB The Show 21 is out today which means that it’s now also part of Xbox Game Pass. The release there was always expected on April 20th but was worth repeating in Xbox’s latest announcement about the game being available now as well as the ones planned to come to the catalog later in the month. Dinosaurs, aliens, and Fable games await Xbox Game Pass subscribers throughout the second half of the month.

Xbox Game Pass users have the MLB to thank for MLB The Show 21 since the organization pushed for the game to be available in the subscription despite it being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The new baseball game is cross-platform compatible with PlayStation users as well, so if you’re playing it through Xbox Game Pass, you can still play with others on different platforms.

Most of these games: coming soon MLB The Show 21: coming extremely soon (today)https://t.co/l56ZhYT2Um pic.twitter.com/oOOPz2S8e8 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 20, 2021

“Now available on Day One! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field on Xbox One and in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles,” a preview of the Xbox version of MLB The Show 21 said. “Lead your ballplayer to the pros in Road to the Show as a two-way star or aim for Diamond Dynasty glory and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.”

After you’ve spent some time with MLB The Show 21, you’ve got more games to look forward to. The rest of the Xbox Game Pass games planned for April can be found listed below along with details on the platforms they’ll be available for and the day that they’ll be added to either Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, or both. One of those games, Second Extinction, is a totally new game that’s stirred up memories of Turok in the past and will be available as a Game Preview title.

Xbox Game Pass Games for April

Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox – April 22

Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 29

Fable III (Cloud) – April 30

Fable Anniversary (Cloud) – April 30

These games will be added throughout the rest of the month, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect more games to be added in May to follow these.