Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2018’s Best Games

Today, Xbox Game Pass added another game to its ranks, and it’s one of 2018’s best games. That game is Subnautica, an underwater survival game from independent developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment. The game, which is currently sitting at an impressive 87 on Metacritic, released last year to critical-acclaim and big sales, but it actually emerged on the scene back in 2014 as an Early Access game.

As always, you can download the game as you read this. No strings attached. As long as the title remains in the Xbox Game Pass library, you can play it as much as you’d like. However, once it leaves the library, you’ll need to cop it at its regular price to continue playing.

Subnautica: “Subnautica is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean planet. A massive, open world full of wonder and peril awaits you! You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.”

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is subscription service that grants subscribers on Xbox One and PC an unlimited access to a library of games Microsoft is constantly updating with weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to this, subscribers also get exclusive discounts on games and DLC, early access to certain games like Gears 5 earlier this year, and Xbox Game Pass members can play every Xbox Game Studios’ title at launch, as each is added to the library upon releasing.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC.