Xbox Game Pass just got worse for Sega fans. The last several years Sega has been experiencing a bit of a resurgence. Between the Sonic the Hedgehog movies finding massive box office success, Persona slowly establishing itself as a mainstream IP, an Yakuza continuing to find steady success with a global audience, Sega is in a great place. Speaking of Yakuza, Xbox Game Pass recently shed two Yakuza games. This also means the 20 percent discount while purchasing these games is no longer available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the two games is Yakuza 5 Remastered, a 2020 remaster of Yakuza 5, which hit Japan back in 2012, but didn’t come west until 2015. Upon release on PS3 and PS4, the original garnered an 82 and 83 on Metacritic, respectively. Meanwhile, the other Yakuza game that has now departed Xbox Game Pass is its follow, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which hit PS4 in 2016, but only in Japan. It took two years to come west in 2018. As for its Metacritic scores, they range from 82 to 87, varying from platform to platform.

When either of these games will return, remains to be seen. Plenty of games leave Xbox Game Pass and never come back, especially older games like these two. To this end, if these two do return in the future it will likely be as part of a bundle that brings the Yakuza series back to Xbox Game Pass after most of it or all of it is gone. This could particularly happen when a new mainline game is released.

Yakuza 5 Remastered:

Play video

About: “In December 2012, Kazuma Kiryu left his past as a “”legendary yakuza”” and his place of peace in Okinawa. He now spends his days as a cab driver in a corner of Fukuoka’s red-light district, hiding his true identity. All for the sake of fulfilling the ‘dream’ of an important person. However, a disturbing atmosphere begins to drift through the supposedly well-balanced society of the Kanto and Kansai yakuza, emerging as a plot to drag all of the yakuza organizations in Japan to war. In order to protect the “”dreams”” of his loved one, Kiryu is drawn into the vortex of battle once again. This is the story of four men and a girl chasing their “”dreams”” in five major cities in Japan, presented on the largest scale of the series yet. Complete The Dragon of Dojima’s journey.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Play video

About: “In Yakuza 6, Kazuma Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. Fresh out of a three-year prison sentence, an older and weathered Kiryu comes to find out that his surrogate daughter, Haruka, has gone missing from the orphanage he looks after. The trail leads him to his old stomping grounds in Kamurocho, where he discovers that she has been struck by a car and now lies in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after. With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring.”