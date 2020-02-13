Xbox Game Pass Adds More New Games Today

Xbox Game Pass is back with new games, and this time it has something for puzzle lovers and gamers who appreciate a little bit of challenge. More specifically, today Microsoft added Death’s Gambit to the service, as well as Death Squared. The former is being added to the PC version of the service, while the latter is coming to the console version of the service. At the moment, there’s no word on how long the games will be available in the libraries of each, so if you’re interested in either of them, you may want to cop sooner rather than later.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that is currently only available on Xbox One and PC, but Microsoft has already confirmed plans to bring it to other platforms. For $10 a month, you get access to a vast library of games that’s constantly being updated with regular additions and subtractions. Meanwhile, it also comes with other perks, such as exclusive discounts and the ability to play the occasional game early before release.

PICTURED BELOW: games that are available today pic.twitter.com/3HnUgsUhSx — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 13, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out trailers for each:

Death Squared: “Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game for 1, 2 or 4 players, best enjoyed with loved ones who don’t mind a little arguing for the greater good. Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying! Each player needs to guide a robot to a colour-coded goal, but the path is beset with deadly traps and hazards. Teams of players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together.”

Death’s Gambit: “Death’s Gambit is a hardcore 2D action platformer with rich RPG elements. Master the precise combat, utilizing a wide variety of weapons and abilities to confront the horrors that lurk deep within Siradon. Explore a mysterious and unforgiving world to uncover the true price of immortality. Embrace the challenge of being an agent of Death.”

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the popular, Netflix-style subscription service, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here.