Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games Today

Today, not one, not two, but three new games were added to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC. More specifically, Microsoft added Frostpunk to both Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One. Meanwhile, FTL: Faster Than Light is coming to the former, while Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is coming to the latter. As you may know, both Frostpunk and FTL are critically-acclaimed strategy games, while Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be a good addition for anyone who is a fan of the anime series.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that costs $10 a month. With it, you get access to an ever-evolving library of games that is regularly added to and subtracted from to keep things fresh. Beyond this unlimited access to a growing library, the service comes with additional benefits, such as exclusive discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before this post, we had games now, we have more games pic.twitter.com/w6R8xmj0BH — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 9, 2020

Below, you can read more about each of today’s new additions:

Frostpunk: “Frostpunk, the newest title from the creators of This War of Mine, is a society survival game where heat means life and every decision comes at a price. In an entirely frozen world, people develop steam-powered technology to oppose the overwhelming cold. You face the task of building the last city on Earth and securing the means necessary for your community to survive.”

FTL: Faster Than Light: “In FTL you experience the atmosphere of running a spaceship trying to save the galaxy. It’s a dangerous mission, with every encounter presenting a unique challenge with multiple solutions. What will you do if a heavy missile barrage shuts down your shields? Reroute all power to the engines in an attempt to escape, power up additional weapons to blow your enemy out of the sky, or take the fight to them with a boarding party? This ‘spaceship simulation roguelike-like’ allows you to take your ship and crew on an adventure through a randomly generated galaxy filled with glory and bitter defeat.”

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet: “Your fate has just begun…Experience an original story where you are the protagonist in the world of Gun Gale Online. Create your own avatar and explore devastated lands while experiencing exciting third person shooting in this action RPG. Encounter enemies and run into new and familiar faces from the Sword Art Online series. Journey through a world of guns where after a chance encounter you’ll gain the help of a very rare AI, ArFA-Sys. Along the way, you will have to make choices. But every choice comes with a price… Will you bring hope or despair? This is your adventure… This is your story…”