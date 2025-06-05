Xbox Game Pass Just Surprise Added The Original Baldur’s Gate Games

Generally speaking, Xbox Game Pass subscribers learn about new additions to the service well in advance. However, occasionally, you get a nice surprise, like when games shadow drop and are simultaneously revealed as part of Game Pass. Today, gamers learned that they now have access to not one but two Baldur’s Gate video game titles as part of the subscription service. Starting today, June 5th, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition have been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription. This addition arrived slightly ahead of the monthly “Coming Soon” post from @XboxGamePass on X, making it a nice surprise for RPG fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first two games in the iconic Baldur’s Gate series are bundled together into one massive Enhanced Edition package. Normally, the set costs $49.99. Not bad for two excellent Dungeons & Dragons video games, but still a pretty penny. But now, gamers can experience both of the original Baldur’s Gate titles for free with their Xbox Game Pass membership. The combined set of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions is included for Xbox Game Pass Standard and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Gameplay screenshot from Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition

These new, surprise additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog are available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Combined, the two games offer over 100 hours of Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure. Both Enhanced editions include all expansions for the original games, along with the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, which was released alongside the Enhanced Edition of Baldur’s Gate.

Fans Crossing Their Fingers for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass Following This Surprising Addition

Though they can feel a little bit dated, the original Baldur’s Gate games are well worth revisiting. They offer that classic RPG feel, which laid the foundation for the masterpiece that is Baldur’s Gate 3. However, many fans can’t help but look at Xbox’s surprise addition of the original games and wonder… is Baldur’s Gate 3 next?

While many gamers are responding to the news with excitement to dig back into the originals, others have just one question on their minds. As one player puts it, “Oh wow, that’s a surprise. BG3 this month?” Typically, new titles are announced around the first Thursday of a new month. Indeed, a few hours after gamers first noticed the new additions to the lineup, Xbox Game Pass has shared its list of new “Coming Soon” Game Pass titles for June, including today’s addition of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition.

a little something to kick off the summer with 😎https://t.co/zGl2MwjWvY pic.twitter.com/3D8J0IeIWp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 5, 2025

This month’s lineup does include a few exciting titles in addition to Baldur’s Gate, but alas, no Baldur’s Gate 3. That said, many gamers speculate that Xbox could be holding off on a few big Game Pass announcements for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th. If that’s the case, there’s always hope we could get the Baldur’s Gate 3 news we’ve been waiting for.

Either way, being able to experience the original Baldur’s Gate games via Xbox Game Pass is a big win for those wanting to go back to revisit the classics.