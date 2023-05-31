Xbox Game Pass Users Say New Game Is a "Masterpiece"

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are speaking very highly of a new game that just landed in the subscription service recently, one that's attracting words of praise like "amazing" and "masterpiece." Perhaps even higher praise than that, some people have compared the game to other hits like Limbo and Inside from developer Playdead, two games that constantly rank on must-play lists and often go on sale. This new game that's come to Xbox Game Pass that's gotten all this attention so far is Planet of Lana, and you can play it for free now if you've got an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Planet of Lana landed on Xbox Game Pass on May 23rd as part of May's final batch of Game Pass games, so it's been just over a week not since the game released. Within that timeframe, people who've tried it out praised the singer Siobhan Wilson who provided the vocals for parts of the game while others still have called it an "emotional masterpiece." The Limbo and Inside comparisons come from the side-scrolling nature of the game, though the tone and style of Planet of Lana is obviously much different from those darker, more surreal games.

So, what is Planet of Lana? It's the debut game from Wishfully Studios where you play as a young girl traversing a seemingly serene world that's populated in part by machines and other creatures. With puzzles to solve, a companion to help you along the way, a relatively short time to completion, and a remarkable small footprint when it comes to the space it'll take up on your Xbox or PC, Planet of Lana seems to have all the parts that make for a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass game that people may not have had on their radars otherwise. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been pretty fond of it, too.

@Wishfully_Games you have no freaking idea what an emotional masterpiece you’ve created in @PlanetofLana

I cannot put it down. To everyone sleeping on this game, PLEASE PLEASE play this one. These are the kind of experiences this industry needs. #xbox#XboxShare #planetoflana pic.twitter.com/07e82HBaJg — Deepansh (@FrostyHumbucker) May 30, 2023

"A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies," a broad overview of the game from Wishfully said.

Wishfully has noticed the praise, too, and has said it's got a "really good amount of active players out there" and that all the feedback -- good and bad -- is being taken into account.

"Not sure exactly how to put our gratitude into words except for to say a massive, heartfelt THANK YOU from everyone of us here at Wishfully and Thunderful," Wishfully said. "The absolute outpouring of love and support our game has received since release has been nothing short of remarkable."

Planet of Lana is a console exclusive on Xbox which makes Xbox Game Pass an excellent way to try it out, but it's also on Steam if you'd prefer that route.