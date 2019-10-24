Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games

Today, two new games were added to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One: Secret Neighbor and Lonely Mountains: Downhill, two smaller games, but also two games with a little bit of buzz around them. As always, if you’re a Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can start downloading and playing the games immediately. And with Halloween around the corner, the former may be of particular interest.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service in the style of Netflix that offers a vast library of Xbox One (or PC) games for just $10 a month. The library is constantly updated with regular additions and subtractions, and every game in there you can play as much as you want. In addition to this, subscribers also get exclusive discounts, the ability to play certain games early, and will get all Xbox Game Studios’ games at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Secret Neighbor: “A group of kids are trying to break into their suspicious Neighbor’s basement to rescue their missing friend. Only problem is that one of the kids is a traitor – a Secret Neighbor in disguise. His job is to gain the trust of other players and betray them. Kids win if they get into the basement.”

Lonely Mountains: Downhill: “Just you and your bike – take it on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash – all the way from the peak to the valley!”

I haven't played Secret Neighbor — the more notable of the two games — but I have played Lonely Mountain: Downhill, which is a lot of fun, and surprisingly pretty difficult.

