Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games, Including The Outer Worlds

Today, two new games were added to Xbox Game Pass: The Outer Worlds and Minit. The latter is a smaller monochromatic adventure from Devolver Digital, and the former is a brand-new sci-fi RPG developed by Obsidian that released today. As always, both games are free to download and play immediately, as much as you want.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service for Xbox One and PC that grants subscribers unlimited access to a vast library of games for $10. Of course, the collection is added to and subtracted from on a regular basis to keep it fresh. In addition to this, it comes with exclusive discounts, access to some games early, and more.

The Outer Worlds is available today.* *Opinions expressed in this tweet are our own. there are no corporate overlords telling us what to say. everything is all good. why are you asking so many questions? pic.twitter.com/sa0Ms5XdB6 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 25, 2019

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of official pitches of each:

The Outer Worlds: “The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. You are the unplanned variable. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Minit: “Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.”

