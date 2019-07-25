Xbox Game Pass Adds Four New Games Today, Including Resident Evil 4

Today, Xbox Game Pass owners have not one, not two, not three, but four new games to look forward to, including one all-time classic. More specifically, Xbox One Game Pass owners are getting three new games, while PC Game Pass owners are also getting three new games. Each are both getting one game the other isn’t, and for this round of additions, it’s Xbox One owners coming out on top.

Xbox Game Pass owners on Xbox One can now downloaded Resident Evil 4, WORMS WMD, and Killer Instinct Definitive Edition. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass owners on PC will get the latter two games, and in place of Resident Evil 4 are getting Unavowed. As you would expect, Xbox Game Pass owners are pretty happy with the additions, especially on Xbox One, thanks to Resident Evil 4.

Obviously, the two big additions today are Resident Evil 4 and Killer Instinct, both of which you can read about below:

Resident Evil 4:

“In Resident Evil 4, special agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped. Finding his way to a rural village in Europe, he faces new threats that are a departure from the traditional lumbering zombie enemies of the earlier instalments in the series. Leon battles horrific new creatures infested by a new threat called Las Plagas and faces off against an aggressive group of enemies including mind-controlled villagers that are tied to Los Illuminados, the mysterious cult which is behind the abduction.

Killer Instinct:

“The legendary fighting franchise is back with over-the-top action, a wild cast of combatants, rocking reactive music, and C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS!!! Choose your ultimate combatants each with fluid animations, unique combat tactics, and enthralling special attacks. Use the open-ended combo system to rack up huge combos as your opponent looks for openings to break you and turn the tides of battle. Go online and compete against players from all over the world, or master your combat skills with in-depth tutorials and intelligent AI combatants.”

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is available on both Xbox One and PC. It costs $10 a month, and is a Netflix-style subscription service where you can get access to a library of 100s of games that is constantly being updated with new additions and subtractions every month. And best yet, you can both stream and download the games you decide to play.

