Xbox Game Pass Adds 8 New Titles, Including the Entire ‘Life Is Strange’ Franchise

It’s the new year and a new month, which means a new rotation of titles onto the Xbox Game Pass for gamers to enjoy. The new month comes bringing a plethora of titles including the entire Life Is Strange franchise for story lovers to take on.

Whether you want to take to the skies with Just Cause 3, or feel like taking a more paced journey with Life Is Strange, January is bringing with it a fresh selection for gamers to choose from.

Here’s what’s new:

Life is Strange Complete Season ( Episodes 1-5) (December 20)

Episodes 1-5) (December 20) Life is Strange: Before the Storm ( Episodes 1-3) (December 27)

Episodes 1-3) (December 27) Life is Strange 2: Part 1 (January 3)

(January 3) Ark: Survival Evolved (January 3)

(January 3) Farming Simulator 17 (January 3)

(January 3) Absolver (January 7)

(January 7) Just Cause 3 (January 10)

(January 10) Aftercharge (January 10)

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

What do you think about the latest additions to the growing library of over 100 games?