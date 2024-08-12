Xbox Game Pass Offer Gives Users a Month for Free

Over the last few years, Xbox Game Pass has become one of the better deals in video games. For a relatively low price, players get access to a huge catalog of games on Xbox consoles and PC. However, the price of the service has been going up recently, making it a tougher choice than it used to be. Fortunately, you can often find deals to bring that price down slightly. The latest such deal comes via Nvidia, a company known for its best-in-class PC graphics cards. If you qualify for their deal, you can grab a full month of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free.

As you might expect, there are a few caveats to this deal. The biggest deal-breaker is that this is only available to new subscribers. If you’ve already been making use of Xbox Game Pass on PC, you’ll have to pass this deal up or create a new account. The latter might be more trouble than it’s worth considering you’re only getting a month of the service. If you are a new subscriber, you’ll need to create an Nvidia account and then download the GeForce Experience app. From there, you can check the “Redeem” tab within the app and should see the option to claim your free month of Xbox Game pass. It’s worth noting that this feature is only available on GTX 10 Series and above cards, so if you haven’t replaced your GPU in the last few years, you might not be able to take advantage of this deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Either way, it’s a solid offering from Nvidia, even if the playerbase that can actually take advantage of it is relatively low. After all, if you’re someone playing games on an Nvidia card, you probably already have Xbox Game Pass or have been subscribed before. It’s just been such a great deal for players for so long, that the people who qualify will likely be limited to players who are first getting into PC gaming.

Fortunately, a few solid games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC this month. Madden NFL 25 gets a free trial on August 13th, while Mafia: Definitive Edition launches on the same day. On August 27th, players will get access to Core Keeper, and at some point in August players will get to jump into Sopa – The Tale Of The Stolen Potato.