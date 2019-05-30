Xbox Game Pass Is Officially Coming to PC

Today after numerous leaks, reports, and rumors, Microsoft finally made it official and revealed that Xbox Game Pass is coming to PC. The news comes way of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who took to the official Xbox website to reveal what Xbox has in store for PC gamers. Unfortunately, Spencer doesn’t provide a release date for the service on PC, but he does divulge some details and reveal more will be shared next month at E3.

“We believe the player should be at the center of their gaming experience and be able to harness the unique benefits of the devices they choose to play on,” writes Spencer. “Nowhere is that belief more important than on the PC. As the creators of Windows, we have a unique responsibility to ensure we’re investing in experiences that benefit players everywhere, while respecting the PC community’s preference for an open, highly customizable platform.”

The Xbox boss continued:

“We’ve not always lived up to our aspiration of keeping gamers at the center of everything we do when it comes to the experience they’ve had on Windows. Today I’d like to share three steps we are taking to contribute to the thriving PC gaming ecosystem.”

According to Spencer, Xbox Game Pass for PC will give players unlimited access to a curated library of over 100 PC games on Windows 10 at launch, including titles from well-known developers and publishers like Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, and Sega. Meanwhile, new games from Xbox Game Studios will release into Xbox Game Pass on PC the same day they release.

“We’re working with over 75 developers and publishers to bring PC content to the service and we’ll ensure the library remains curated and full of great PC titles across a variety of genres, with new games added every month,” said Spencer.

Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will also receive discounts in the Microsoft Store on Windows of up to 20 percent and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons.

As mentioned above, there’s currently no word when the service will hit PC, but Spencer does confirm we will hear more about it at E3 next month.