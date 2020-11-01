Xbox Boss Comments on Whether Xbox Game Pass Could Come to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

✖

Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service from Xbox, is currently available on PC, console, and Android phones, but could an expansion to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms be in the cards in the future? According to a recent interview with Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the company is "open to those discussions," but he is not so sure that that is where the company will head. Instead, he points to the possibility of coming to smart TVs, Amazon hardware, and of course iOS.

"I think for us it's all about priority, and reaching more players," Spencer recently told Gamereactor when asked about the possible expansion of Xbox Game Pass. "So we went to PC first after Xbox, because there's just so many players there, globally, that don't own an Xbox, that we could go reach. We went to mobile next because there's a billion Android phones on the planet. It's significantly larger than any console player base. We still have iOS to go after, we will come to iOS at some point."

"We're still working on some of our technology on PC for larger screens in terms of streaming, and getting to iOS, and I think once we get through that, we look at what the other options are," he continued. "There's smart TVs out there, there's Chromebooks out there, there's FireTV out there, there's a lot of discussions we would have, we would prioritize it based on where we would find the most new players, that we could naturally bring content to. I love the Switch, I love PlayStation, honestly, I think they've done an amazing job as being a part of this industry. I'm not sure that those are the next big set of users for us, but we could be open to those discussions."

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

