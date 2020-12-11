Xbox Game Pass Getting Skyrim and More New Games

✖

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, Microsoft announced this week during The Game Awards. It’s bringing with it a bunch of other games that are all coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month and into January, games that include some parts of the Yakuza franchise as well as totally new games like The Medium which comes out next month. Some of those games are coming only to PC, others, a few are only coming to consoles, and most of them are coming to both platforms.

The holiday trailer for Xbox Game Pass below shows a couple of the games that players can expect to be in the service soon. It’s the same trailer that was shown at The Game Awards where it was confirmed that Skyrim and company would be coming to the service.

Skyrim feels like a game that was already in Xbox Game Pass event if it wasn’t, but that may just be because it’s been available pretty much everywhere possible before. It’s been ported to numerous different platforms and has been on the Xbox One and now the Series X via backwards compatibility, and if you somehow don’t own it yet, you’ll be able to play soon through Xbox Game Pass.

Along with Skyrim, a bunch of other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass as well. You an see a list of those below along with the platforms they’ll release on and release dates where applicable.

All of these games are coming soon (except Morkredd, that's available now)https://t.co/sx3D8TAo8U pic.twitter.com/0yjavDB6SB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 11, 2020

Mørkredd (Android, Console & PC) – Available now

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (Android & Console) – December 15th

Neoverse (Console) – December 17th

Among Us (PC) – December 17th

Beholder: Complete Edition (Android & Console) – December 17th

Code Vein (Android & Console) – December 17th

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC) – December 17th

Monster Train (Console) – December 17th

MotoGP 20 (Android, Console & PC) – December 17th

My Friend Pedro (Android) – December 17th

The Medium (Console & PC) – January 28th

Killer Queen Black (Console)

Cybershadow (Console & PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Console & PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Console & PC)

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Console & PC)

Look for the games listed above to come to Xbox Game Pass on their dates given with the rest of the games arriving soon after.