New Xbox Game Pass Games for December 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the latest list of titles that are soon coming to Xbox Game Pass to round out the month of December. This month has already been a big one for the Xbox subscription platform with releases such as Halo Infinite and Aliens: Fireteam Elite making a splash on the platform. Luckily, even with these marquee releases having already come to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft isn’t ready to slow down with new additions.

In total, 11 new games were revealed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass to round out December. Some of these games, such as Among Us and The Gunk, were already expected to be coming to the service. However, Microsoft also surprisingly announced that beloved games such as Mortal Kombat 11 would also now be heading to the service. Best of all, each of these 11 titles are all slated to release later this week, meaning that you won’t have to wait long to play any of them.

Here is the full list of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass along with the platforms in which they’ll be available:

Among Us (Cloud) – December 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16



Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

As you can see, this is quite a varied lineup of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. In all likelihood, this should be the final slate of additions to Game Pass for 2021, but we should expect to see a whole lot more games coming to the platform starting in early 2022.

What do you think about this new slate of games releasing on Xbox Game Pass? Are any of these titles going to make you subscribe to the service if you aren’t already subbed? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.