Every Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving in 2 Days

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing four games on Monday, November 16. All four games leaving will be leaving both the console and PC versions of the subscription service. This means subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC are about to lose four games, though thankfully one of them is super notable.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any of the four games returning in the future. Typically, once a game leaves Xbox Game Pass, it doesn't come back. It's not impossible, but it's not common, and when it does happen there's a big gap between the departure and the return. And with a new console generation starting, it's even less likely any of these last-gen games will return unless they are re-released on Xbox Series X natively.

For now, these are the only four games revealed to be leaving in the immediate future, but it's only a matter of time until more follow. Every month, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add new games to keep things fresh and evolving, however, this also means games make way every month.

Below, you can check out all four games leaving on Monday. This includes not only the game's name, but a description, a trailer, and platform information. That said, as long as all four games are available via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, all are discounted. If you want to continue to play any of the games below, be sure to buy them before they leave the service in order to cash in on that 20% discount.