Xbox Game Pass Is Losing These 8 Games Next Week

Xbox Game Pass is losing not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight games next week on April 15. These departures include leaving games on both the Xbox One and PC versions of the service, with the most notable one being Prey on both platforms. April 15 is notably a week away, so if any of the games below tickle your fancy, well, you have one week to try them out. That said, if you want to cop any of the eight games, you can do so with a 20 percent discount, which is the standard discount given to any game while it’s in Xbox Game Pass.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $10 or $15, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, plus additional perks, such as the ability to play some games early.

In addition to revealing the eight games leaving Xbox Game Pass next week, Microsoft has also revealed the five games coming in, including one of 2020’s best releases so far.

Prey

Pitch: “In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted.”

Platforms: Console and PC

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Pitch: “Set in a fictitious continent reminiscent of the 1930s, Valkyria Chronicles depicts Europa, divided and ruled by two super powers: the Empire and the Federation. The Empire has set its sights on invading the principality Gallia, which shares its borders with the two superpowers, in an attempt to secure an invaluable natural resource, Ragnite. Within this struggle a hero named Welkin, and his fellow soldiers of the Gallian Militia, ‘Squad 7’ are fighting back against the invasion and the Empire’s attempts to unify the continent under its power.”

Platforms: PC

Fez

Pitch: “Gomez is a 2D creature living in a 2D world. Or is he? When the existence of a mysterious 3rd dimension is revealed to him, Gomez is sent out on a journey that will take him to the very end of time and space. Use your ability to navigate 3D structures from 4 distinct classic 2D perspectives.”

Platforms: PC

Into the Breach

Pitch: “Control powerful mechs from the future to defeat an alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game.”

Platforms: PC

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Pitch: “The definitive version of the smash hit Metroidvania-style action-platformer, Guacamelee! STCE adds new levels, powers, challenges and refinements to the sprawling, ridiculous, Mexican-inspired adventure of the original Guacamelee! Gold Edition.”

Platforms: Console

MX vs ATV Reflex

Pitch: “Think fast and hang on to your ride as you take independent control of the rider and take the ultimate test of mettle. Dual controls let you tear it up with death-defying tricks and high-flying freestyle action. Fight for traction and dig up the track to leave your mark.”

Platforms: Console

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Pitch: “Every world needs its heroes. However unlikely they may seem. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate and Critter in another classic point-and-click adventure in the wicked world of Aventásia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten.”

Platforms: Console

Samurai Showdown II

Pitch: “They’ve licked their wound, improved their techniques, and now they’re back! The world’s 15 fiercest warriors clang steel in a fast and furious fest of fencing festivties. Use new characters and new feints of Fury to hack, slice, dice and Julien fry your way to victory.”

Platforms: Console