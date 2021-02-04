Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Brand New February Release

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have surprised subscribers with a brand new Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game that is technically not even out until tomorrow, February 4. In addition to this, subscribers also have two other new games to enjoy, including an Xbox Series X launch game and one of 2018's most underrated games.

The most notable of these three games is obviously the brand new game, Project Winter, which has gone live a bit early on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, likely because of Xbox Game Pass. The game is also coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, but right now, it's limited to the platforms above. As for the game itself, it's an 8-person multiplayer game focused on social deception and survival, or in other words, betraying your friends.

The second most notable game is likely The Falconeer, an open-world air combat game that was actually at the launch of the Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the third and final game is Ghost of a Tale, an action-adventure game that may be the oldest game here, but also is probably the best game here. That said, unlike the other two games, it's only being added to the PC version of the subscription service.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games are being added as Microsoft doesn't divulge this information. That said, given none of them come the way of Xbox Game Studios, it should -- emphasis on should -- mean they are temporary additions.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.