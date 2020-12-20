✖

A new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is almost too good to be true, and it's here right in time for Christmas. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Android. For $15 a month, not only do you get Xbox Game Pass across all platforms, but it comes bundled with Xbox Live Gold. That said, while a subscription normally costs $15 a month, it can be had for just $1 right now. And when you subscribe through this deal, you get an extra two months free. In other words, you can currently grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 where normally it would cost you $45.

That said, unfortunately for those already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, this deal isn't available. Rather, it's limited to new subscribers. It's also a limited-time promotion, though it's unclear how limited it is, or more specifically when it will end. As a result, it's important to remember that by the time you're reading this, the deal may have expired.

It's unclear how this offer is profitable for Xbox -- it's likely not -- but the aim is probably to get players through the door and either hook them so they stay, or hope they forget to cancel. Whatever the case, while it's an incredible deal, it's actually not the first time Microsoft has offered it. It's not common, but it has happened in the past.

