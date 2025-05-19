Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Less Than Two Weeks With These Five Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers across various tiers of the Microsoft subscription service have less than two weeks with five different Xbox and PC games. Once gone, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to purchase each said game to continue to play it. The good news is that as long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass, each is available to subscribers with an exclusive 20 percent discount if they wish continue playing any of the leaving games.

The most notable of the five games is Remnant 2, a 2023 release from Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing. Beyond this, the rest of the four games are smaller and less notable releases, however, each has an 80 above Metacritic and/or very glowing user reviews, suggesting there will be subscribers who will lament their departures.

Below, you can check out all five Xbox Game Pass games leaving the subscription service on May 31, days before a major new day one game is added in June:

Remnant 2 (Console, PC)

About: “Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

Metacritic Score: 85

Humanity (Console, PC)

About: “Humanity is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages.”

Metacritic Score: 86

Cassette Beasts (Console, PC)

About: “Collect awesome monster forms to use during turn-based battles in this indie open-world RPG. Combine any two monster forms using Cassette Beasts’ Fusion System to create unique and powerful new ones!”

Metacritic Score: 83

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath (Console, PC)

About: “Welcome to…. The Steel Sewer. The biggest motherflippin secret base in the galaxy. We are X Slayers… It is we who fight The Psyko Sindikate. We pledge to defend the people of earth even though they’re beep-holes to us and don’t even deserve it. Why? Because the Psyko Sindikate are freakin sick evil turds and are using the Hackblood (yes… they are stealing our powers… idiots) to bring evil enemies to life & take over the world and enslaven humanity.”

Metacritic Score: 80

Firework (PC)

About: “Firework is a Chinese horror puzzle game. The story takes place in a remote mountain village. An accidental fire at a funeral forces the police to re-investigate a closed case of the massacre. Lin Lixun, rookie police, participates in the re-investigation by chance. As the investigation goes deeper, the past of the victims gradually emerges. However, the case becomes more bewildering. Is it a supernatural phenomenon, or an elaborated murder?”

Metacritic Score: N/A

As always, once these games are gone there is no guarantee that any of them will return. When and if any of them do, it will likely be a while, or at least this is what historical context suggests.

